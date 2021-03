The RCMP is seeking information regarding a house fire in New Hazelton.

Police were called on Friday around 5 p.m. in the 4300 Block of the 13th Avenue area.

The house was fully destroyed by the fire and the cause of fire is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact New Hazelton RCMP at 250-842-5244 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.