RCMP is investigating an assault involving a firearm.

According to the RCMP, on March 10 around 10:45 p.m., the victim reported he had been assaulted and provided the identity of the suspect.

According to Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, the victim was able to escape from the attacker.

The suspect allegedly fired gunshots at the victim, missing him, as he fled the area.

RCMP also added the victim was not injured by the gunshots.

The victim told police the assault took place at a local elementary school.

Saunderson told Vista Radio the suspect has been arrested and police believe there is no risk to the public’s safety.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is being encouraged to call Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.