Smithers RCMP opened 92 new files during the week of March 11 to March 17.

Among the calls include, on March 10 and 11, police apprehended the same driver who was under the influence of drugs while operating a motor vehicle.

The driver was issued a driving prohibition each time and as a result of the driving prohibitions the Motor Vehicle Branch prohibited the driver from driving a motor vehicle for six months.

On March 15, Police and Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue attended a call of a skier who was stuck in an out of bounds area on Hudson Bay Mountain.

According to RCMP, Search and Rescue were able to locate the individual and safely get them home.

Meanwhile, on March 17, Smithers RCMP received a complaint about extortion.

Police said the complainant met someone online and after a short person gave a video of themselves in a sexual nature.

Shortly after, the complainant was then threatened that the video would be released to people they know unless they paid money to have the video deleted.

Smithers RCMP are reminding people that the online world can be full of predators and to use caution when dealing with people they have met online.

Throughout the week, the Pacific Region Traffic Service also stopped 4 motorists for excessive speed within the Smithers area.

The highest speed is being reported as 66km over the posted speed limit of 100 km/h.

All of the drivers were issued violation tickets and had their vehicles impounded.