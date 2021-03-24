Parents of students at three schools within the Smithers area are being advised of COVID-19 exposures.

Letters from Smithers Secondary, Walnut Park Elementary and St. Joseph’s School has been issued.

According to Northern Health, the exposures occurred from March 1 to 5 and March 8 to 11.

Each of the schools have a self monitoring date that ends on March 25.

MyBulkleyLakesNow has reached out to Northern Health to confirm why the delay of notices issued to parents.