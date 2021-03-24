Three Smithers schools listed for potential COVID-19 exposure
Walnut Park Elementary School (supplied by: Lynn MacKenzie)
Parents of students at three schools within the Smithers area are being advised of COVID-19 exposures.
Letters from Smithers Secondary, Walnut Park Elementary and St. Joseph’s School has been issued.
According to Northern Health, the exposures occurred from March 1 to 5 and March 8 to 11.
Each of the schools have a self monitoring date that ends on March 25.
MyBulkleyLakesNow has reached out to Northern Health to confirm why the delay of notices issued to parents.