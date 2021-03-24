An Audit Report of BC Timber Sales (BCTS) and timber sales license (TSL) holders in the Burns Lake Field Unit portion of the BCTS’s Babine Business Area found compliance with B.C’s forestry legislation.

The audit report said there were also two exceptions.

According to the Board Chair of the Forest Practices Board, Kevin Kriese auditors found two bridges had guardrails that needed repair and several TSL holders fire hazard assessment practices required improvement.

“The guardrails on the bridges had been identified for repair, but the work was not undertaken, which is a non compliance,” Kriese said.

According to a news release by the province, all other planning and practices were in full compliance with the legislation.

It added that since the audit took place BCTS has replaced one of the bridges and amended its procedures to address both of the issues.

The area audited is between Babine Lake south to Ootsa Lake and from the west end of Francois Lake eastward to Francois Lake Provincial Park.

The main communities within the audit area are Burns Lake, Francois Lake, Grassy Plains and Southbank.