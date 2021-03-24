Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry says the province’s Vaccine rollout has seen a lot of progress in recent weeks.

“The timing for our age-based program has been accelerated, front-line workers will soon be immunized and now, people who are clinically extremely vulnerable with complex and challenging health conditions will also be able to get immunized,” she added.

Meanwhile, Northern Health accounted for about 6% of BC’s 716 new cases of COVID-19, as the region saw 42.

The North now has 314 active cases, while 42 people are in hospital; 13 of whom are in ICU.

This comes after BC Premier John Horgan announced 1,400 furloughed tourism and hospitality workers will be conducting non-clinical work in Mass Vaccination Clinics across BC.

There have been 71 new confirmed COVID-19 cases that are variants of concern in our province, for a total of 1,581 cases in BC with 148 active.

BC’s total continues to inch closer towards the 100,000 mark as the province now has 5,573 active.

Of the active cases, 303 are in hospital while 85 of whom are in ICU.

To date, 582,634 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-SII COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C., 87,180 of which are second doses.

This comes after 25,126 people were vaccinated across the province yesterday (Tuesday).

Northern Health reminds residents to check the NH website for their community-specific age guidelines as the region schedules differ from the provinces.

3 more people have died in BC, the provincial death toll is now 1,441

Regional breakdown

Northern: 5,246 (+42)

Interior: 8,164 (+38)

Vancouver: 22,139 (+230)

Fraser: 54,236 (+383)

Vancouver Island: 2,993 (+21)