A third freedom rally was held in Smithers last Saturday (Mar 20) at Central Park.

According to Smithers Mayor Gladys Atrill, RCMP attended the rally and fines will be issued.

The event started with speakers and proceeded to march down Main St. with signs.

Atrill observed the rally from a distance after she heard concerns from residents after previous rallies held in the community.

She says she’s disappointed people are not following public health protocols but understands the right to peaceful protests.

“I just feel that at this time as a community we have to dig deep and make sure we get through the pandemic fully healthy and so, I would just urge people to hang in for a little while and uphold the health protocols,” Atrill said.

She also added she was made aware that an anti- Trans hate speech was made during the rally.

Atrill says some people within the community felt hurt by the comments.

“We do need to be careful about what we say and how those words might carry and affect others. This is a community where everyone is welcome, we want to make sure that people are safe and welcome into their community,” she said.

Smithers Pride Society responded to the comments calling them ‘intolerable’.

The Pride Society also said in a statement they extend their sympathies to those affected by the rally and the speech that was made.

Meanwhile, Atrill said overall the community is doing a good job following public health protocols.