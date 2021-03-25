Photo of Tyler Quock (supplied by: RCMP)

Smithers RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted individual.

Bobby Tyler Quock is wanted for fail to comply, assault causing bodily harm, assault, obstruct a police officer, utter threats and possess weapon while prohibited.

He is being described as:

Indigenous male

30 years old

5’10

150 lbs

Brown hair

Brown eyes

According to police, Smithers RCMP has been unsuccessful in locating Quock so far.

RCMP is advising anyone who locates him to call police and to not confront him.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477