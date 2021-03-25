First Nations across the province can apply for funding to promote well-being for community members on and off-reserve as well as finding solutions to poverty.

“As part of TogetherBC, B.C.’s poverty reduction strategy, the First Nations Well Being Fund is aimed at promoting wellness and reducing poverty in First Nations communities,” said Nicholas Simons, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “I would encourage all B.C. First Nations to apply.”

The First Nations Public Service Secretariat, an initiative of the First Nations Summit, is administering the fund, which was created with a $2.7-million grant from the Province.

Funding is offered through two areas, community projects, and planning.

The community projects stream provides up to $35,000 for a single First Nation, $70,000 for two, and $105,000 for regional applications of three or more partnering communities.

Local projects may include food security initiatives, training, building skills, and employment opportunities, as well as cultural initiatives to strengthen community and support decolonization.

“Much of our work from many different and innovative approaches is focused on creating fundamental changes to significantly improve First Nations’ well-being and socioeconomic status and to reverse decades of colonial interventions. We welcome the B.C. government’s contribution to this work by providing funding through the Poverty Reduction Initiative program and which gives First Nations multiple options to advance their own social, cultural, and economic initiatives within their communities,” said Regional Chief Terry Teegee, British Columbia Assembly of First Nations.

The planning stream ranges from $25,000 to $80,000 and can include community engagement to develop a plan or begin discussions to help promote well-being and reduce poverty at the community or Nation level.

Applications will be accepted until Sunday, May 30th.