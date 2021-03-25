Prince George Campus of College of New Caledonia (courtesy of CNC)

The College of New Caledonia is making changes to its faculty numbers based on anticipated student demand for the upcoming academic year.

CNC has seen a 33 percent increase in full-time faculty positions in the past four years due to the introduction of new programs and demand in existing offerings.

However, the College has provided layoff notices to three faculty members.

Discussions will begin on how affected faculty members could be accommodated in other roles.

Seven others have accepted early retirements or voluntary severance.

In its December quarterly report (the most recent available), the college employed 256 full-time faculty members.

“While we regret having to issue any layoff notices, we are committed to working with the affected individuals and the Faculty Association to determine what options may be available,” said Dr. Chad Thompson, vice president: academic.

The adjustments are due to on-going monitoring of program enrolments, with declines predating the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We constantly review programs and services to ensure our student’s needs will be met. We will continue to work with the Faculty Association through this on-going process,” added Dr. Thompson.