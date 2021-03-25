The Smithers Local Health area saw an increase in COVID-19 cases during the week of Mar 14 to Mar 20.

19 cases were identified within the region, compared to two cases being confirmed during the week of Mar 7 to 13.

The increase of cases has also resulted in the average daily case rate to increase to 10.1 to 15 cases being identified per 100,000 people.

A slight increase of COVID-19 cases was also confirmed in the Burns Lake Local Health Area with three cases being identified last week compared to two cases the previous week.

The daily average case rate has also increased to 5.1 to 10 cases being identified per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, Terrace saw 29 new cases, an increase from 23 the week before.

Prince Rupert still remains a hotspot for the virus with identifying 117 new cases last week.