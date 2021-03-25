The Province is introducing opportunities for residents to work on more than 180 land-based projects as a part of the B.C’s COVID-19 Economic Recovery Plan.

According to the province, the projects will include improving recreation sites and trails, forest service roads, wildfire areas and wildfire safety.

The province added it has expanded its Forest Employment Program with an additional $12 million which will help support workers and contractors in more communities.

“This program has created opportunities for workers and contractors to support their families and employees and begin to rebuild, while completing priority land-based projects near rural communities.” said Minister of Forest Katrine Conroy.

She added the total for the project has reached over $21 million and has more than doubled the available projects to be completed.

“We expanded the scope of the project to support people impacted by COVID as well as the forest sector and it meant for the first time we could also offer for the first time, the project in the coastal region,” Conroy said.

She also said around 500 people are on their way to economic recovery.

The program is a part of B.C’s $10 million COVID-19 Response Plan.