It’s the highest single-day case count of COVID-19 cases for BC this year.

BC Health Officials report 800 new cases of COVID-19 across the province today, including 58 in Northern Health.

So far, the North has accounted for 5246 of BC’s 94,769 cases

Across the province, there are 5,856 active cases of COVID-19, 306 individuals in hospital and 79 in intensive care.

Five people have died, the death toll has climbed to 1446.

“One of our primary goals throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has been to do all we can to protect those who are most vulnerable to the virus due to severe illness,” said Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry.

“We know our seniors and Elders – especially those residing in long-term care – have carried a disproportionate burden facing higher risks, combined with the isolation required to stay safe.”

There have been 191 new confirmed COVID-19 cases that are variants of concern, for a total of 1,772.

Of the total cases, 215 are active and the remaining people have recovered.

“Through the ongoing dialogue with a wide range of faith leaders, we have also developed a limited variance to the gathering and events order allow for indoor services on four days between Sunday, March 28 and Thursday, May 13,” said Henry.

Each faith can identify the days most appropriate for their faith – whether for Easter, Passover, Ramadan or Vaisakhi.

“The maximum capacity is 50 people, or 10% of the worship space capacity – whatever is less. There are a number of safety requirements and protocols that must be met by worship service organizers and attendees alike,” she added.

To date, 610,671 doses of vaccine have been given out, 87,212 of which are second doses.

There has been one new outbreak at Chilliwack General Hospital.

“We have also seen a notable spike in the number of new cases, especially amongst those 19 to 39 years of age. This tells us some people are taking on more risk for themselves and their loved ones than what is safe right now,” she remarked.

“We remind everyone that although some outside activities are allowed, we must keep going with our protective layers. Until everyone has been protected with immunization, our protective layers must be the first and last thing we think about – whether at home, work, school or elsewhere.”

Regional breakdown

Vancouver: 22,403 (+264)

Fraser: 54,617 (+381)

Vancouver Island: 3,038 (+45)

Interior: 8,214 (+50)

Northern: 5,304 (+58)

Residents of other countries: 174 (+2)