Residents aged 74 and up (born in or before 1947) can now book their COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Burns Lake and Smithers.

The extension came into effect Friday afternoon (Mar 26) by Northern Health.

Next week residents of Burns Lake and southside who are aged 18 and older will be able to start to book their appointment starting on March 29.

Meanwhile, in Houston and Hazelton residents over the age of 18 can start booking their appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The call centre is open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Information on specific communities can be found on Northern Health’s website.