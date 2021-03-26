Rail safety remains top of mind for Skeena-Bulkley Valley Taylor Bachrach after a Parliamentary hearings at the Transportation Committee Thursday (Mar 25).

Bachrach asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to initiate a regional risk assessment for Northwest, BC.

According to a news release, Garneau refused to commit to a review of safety in the Northwest.

Bachrach added it is concerning that the Minister didn’t seem to take his questions seriously.

He said there has been an increase in dangerous goods and rail traffic.

“This is a really important issue and we need to make sure that our federal government is protecting community safety,” Bachrach said.

The news release also added the Auditor General’s recent audit of Transport Canada’s rail safety regulations concluded that after a previous audit, eight years ago, safety recommendations have still not been fully addressed.

Bachrach also said Transport Canada needs to check the safety plans for different railway companies and ensure there is a safe transport environment.

“This is something that needs to be addressed as soon as possible and I’m not going to stop raising my voice about it until we see real action from the department,” he said.

Bachrach also added concerns have been issued to the Minister from the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako and the Regional District of North Coast.