The provincial government has announced investments to bring improved internet connectivity in the B.C.’S coastal communities.

According to the Minister of Citizens Services, the investments will be more than $10.5 million in grants.

According to the province, the Connecting B.C. program was expanded in September to encourage investment in broadband and cellular infrastructure to benefit people in rural and indigenous communities.

The province also added Internet Service provider CityWest will receive more than $10 million from Connecting British Columbia to enhance connectivity for more than 2,800 households.

CityWest is also a part of the Connected Coast Network, a $45.5 million investment for coastal connectivity.

“Connected Coast will change lives by bringing fibre optic internet speeds to rural and Indigenous communities along the coast and the CityWest projects we’re announcing today will eventually connect to that fibre,” Minister of Citizen’s Services Lisa Beare said.

She also said improving the internet will create a stronger economy for rural and remote Indigenous communities.

“This is how we build a strong economy, one that creates good jobs throughout the province and it is no coincidence that becoming stronger together requires us working together and to put people first,” Beare said.

The province is continuing to welcome internet service providers applications for the Connecting British Columbia Program.

The program is a part of Stronger BC’S Economic Recovery Plan.