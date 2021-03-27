A boy named Luke who has been missing since Wednesday evening has been found safe and sound.

Vista Radio received confirmation from Prince George Search and Rescue and the Prince George RCMP.

Cst. Jennifer Cooper stated everyone across the region can now breathe a sigh of relief.

“I think it’s safe to say that everybody involved is very relieved that Luke has been found just over the 48-hour mark from when he was reported missing. The weather being what it was everybody was starting to get worried for his safety and well-being.”

She added the whole PG-area can give itself a pat on the back for the high-level of awareness shown.

“This is definitely an occasion for Prince George and surrounding areas to be proud of each other. The community really banded together passing along his photo and information via our social network so that everyone was on the lookout and aware of the problem.”

Dave Merritt with PG Search and Rescue mentioned that their instincts took over and found him in a spot where they thought he was likely to be.

“Sending our search teams out we found him in a high-probability area.”

“SAR volunteers were definitely the backbone of this work for the RCMP.”

Over 42 volunteers from Search and Rescue teams across BC, including 100 Mile House, Quesnel, Williams Lake, Vanderhoof, Mackenzie, Fort St. James, and Houston helped with search efforts just south of Hixon.