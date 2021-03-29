Northern Health declared an outbreak at the Patient Care Unit within Prince Rupert Regional Hospital following lab-confirmed cases.

Testing has identified four patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Monitoring and testing are underway to identify any additional cases.

Enhanced outbreak control measures are in place and Public Health is closely monitoring for additional cases.

  • Increased frequency of cleaning and infection control measures
  • Enhanced symptom monitoring among all staff and patients
  • Limiting movement of staff and patients between care areas of the hospital