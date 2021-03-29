Prince George Campus of College of New Caledonia (courtesy of CNC)

The Automotive Technicians course at Prince George’s CNC campus will soon offer an Electric Vehicle Maintenance Training program.

CNC is welcoming this program after the college received a portion of the $440,000 allocated by the Province’s CleanBC Go Electric program and Trades Training BC.

“The automotive industry is rapidly changing as electric vehicles become more commonplace on roads,” said Frank Rossi, dean of trades and technologies, CNC.

Prince George is one of the three campuses to offer the program, joined by Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus and Camosun College’s Interurban campus in Victoria.

“The expansion of the EV Maintenance Training program will help grow our EV sector and make it even easier for British Columbians to make the switch to an EV, putting us on the road to a cleaner, better future,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation.

Initially, the program was launched by the British Columbia Institute of Technology in 2019, which provided Red Seal automotive technicians with the skills they need to work on electric vehicles.

Prince George’s Red Seal automotive technicians can now check the CNC website for more information, as pilot training will begin this fall.

“This program will help more people in the North build the skills we need for the economy we need – a greener, cleaner economy for rural B.C.,” said Nathan Cullen, MLA for Stikine. “It’s a great opportunity for our communities to pitch in and support B.C.’s goals for a cleaner future.”