Smithers RCMP responded to 97 new files during the week of March 18 to March 24.

Among the files include a suspected overdose.

It occured on March 22 where police were called to a person in medical distress at the corner of Main Street and Broadway Avenue.

An unconscious male was located by RCMP who had shallow breathing and was unresponsive.

Police said officers learned from bystanders that male may have overdosed.

RCMP quickly administered Naloxone and within a minute the man became more responsive.

The man was later transported to hospital.

Also on March 22, RCMP stopped a motor vehicle and learned it was someone who was prohibited from operating a motor vehicle.

48 year-old Morgan Redlack was held in custody where he was then released on an Appearance Notice to attend court.

On Mar 23, Redlack was seen again operating a motor vehicle and was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

He has been released from custody pending a court date and is not able to occupy the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

Lastly, on March 19, Smithers RCMP received a call of a break, enter and theft from the Whiskeyjack Lounge at the Hudson Bay Mountain Ski resort.

According to police, the suspect(s) stole cash from the till drawer, but nothing else appeared to be taken.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.