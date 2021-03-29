The BC Wildfire Service(BCWS) says fire response is on track for the 2021 wildfire season.

According to Fire Information Officer Carolyn Bartos, fire crews are expected to be in their positions by mid May.

She said for this year the BCWS is replicating a lot of the COVID-19 protocols that were implemented in 2020.

“We’re really looking into limiting our travel between communities, into communities, designating one person to do the shopping on behalf of everybody but definitely if we are going to be near or in a community, that community will be notified,” Bartos said.

She also added the BCWS will be looking at weather conditions over the next couple of months to determine what the wildfire season will look like for 2021.

Bartos said those conditions are more likely to determine how the wildfire season will look like.

“If and when the rain comes in May and June is more telling signs of the fire season going into the summer so that’s what we’re hoping for,” she said.

Bartos also added the BCWS will be keeping an eye on drying conditions as well in the next few months.

The BC Wildfire Service is advising residents to go on FireSmart BC on tips on how to prevent wildfires and an interactive wildfire map will be available to monitor ongoing wildfires.