Funding provided by the province for Perimeter Trail reconstruction in Smithers
Photo Courtesy: Taylor Chartrand
Four communities within the North Coast and Cariboo regions that rely heavily on tourism have received funding from the province.
$2.4 million dollars has been provided to support tourism infrastructure development.
46 new tourism- development projects were identified by the communities which includes, updated trails for e-bikes and adaptive trikes, signage, solar electric-vehicle charging stations and picnic facilities.
Among projects in the North include $500,000 for the Perimeter Trail in Smithers for reconstruction and highway pedestrian crossing, $350,000 for reconstruction of ferry facility serving regional airport in Prince Rupert and $350,000 for construction of a new breakwater for ferry landing/marina also in Prince Rupert
According to the province criteria for the funding included:
- Collecting the municipality and regional district tax
- Having a population of 25,000 people or less and outside of the Greater Vancouver Area and Capital Regional District
- Having a higher percentage of accommodation-sector wages in comparison to total employment wages.
The province added the approved projects must be completed by 2023.
The funding is a part of one of three infrastructure investment programs as a part of Stronger BC’s Economic Recovery Plan.