Four communities within the North Coast and Cariboo regions that rely heavily on tourism have received funding from the province.

$2.4 million dollars has been provided to support tourism infrastructure development.

46 new tourism- development projects were identified by the communities which includes, updated trails for e-bikes and adaptive trikes, signage, solar electric-vehicle charging stations and picnic facilities.

Among projects in the North include $500,000 for the Perimeter Trail in Smithers for reconstruction and highway pedestrian crossing, $350,000 for reconstruction of ferry facility serving regional airport in Prince Rupert and $350,000 for construction of a new breakwater for ferry landing/marina also in Prince Rupert

According to the province criteria for the funding included:

Collecting the municipality and regional district tax

Having a population of 25,000 people or less and outside of the Greater Vancouver Area and Capital Regional District

Having a higher percentage of accommodation-sector wages in comparison to total employment wages.

The province added the approved projects must be completed by 2023.

The funding is a part of one of three infrastructure investment programs as a part of Stronger BC’s Economic Recovery Plan.