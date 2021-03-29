COVID-19 Blood Samples (Photo provided by Pixabay)
Over the weekend, the province saw a total of 2,518 cases of COVID-19 and 329 Variant of Concern (VOC).
413 of the total 2,233 VOC cases are currently active.
VOC Breakdown:
B117 – 1,915
P1 – 270
B1351 – 48
“We are concerned that these (VOC’s) are driving much of our current transmission,” added Henry.
On Friday, BC saw the highest number of cases identified in a single day of 2021, after seeing 936 cases.
Northern Health saw 121 new cases, accounting for about 5% of cases found in BC over the past 3 days.
The North now has 340 active cases of COVID-19 while 30 people are in Hospital in the north, 12 of whom are in ICU.
Fri-Sat 936
Sat-Sun 805
Last 24 Hours- 774
BC’s test positivity rate is now 9.68%, while 299 people are in hospital in BC with 79 of whom in ICU.
6 more people have died in BC, as the province’s death toll is now 1,495.
3 more health care outbreaks were announced, one of which was identified in Prince Rupert.
Meanwhile, BC’s COVID-19 Immunization program continues to gain momentum, as all Northern residents aged 74 and up and Indigenous residents aged 55+ can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
To date 699,092 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in BC, 87,289 of which are second doses.
Northern residents are being urged to check their community-specific CVID-19 immunization plan on the Northern Health website before calling.
Vancouver: 23,513 (+816)
Fraser: 56,335 (+1,280)
Vancouver Island: 3,235(+142)
Interior: 8,453 (+156)
Northern: 5,503 (+121)