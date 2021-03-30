Bulkley Valley Brewery Owner, Dave Harris says he is still in shock after B.C. Health Officials announced new COVID-19 restrictions.

Indoor dining will be suspended until April 19th but patio dining, take out and delivery will be available.

According to Harris, he found out about the restrictions during the announcement on Monday (Mar 30).

Harris said the announcement is starting to sink in.

“It’s shocking, really disappointing, sad, it kind of felt like we’re getting into summer, the sun was shining a little bit more, spring was coming around the corner, we’re coming out of the dark of winter, things were going to loosen up a little bit,” he said.

Harris added the Brewery may be able to open its patio but, the patio can only have 12 people occupy the patio.

He said the Brewery is looking at starting a take out service like, what was conducted at the start of the pandemic.

“That helped us out immensely last year, so we’re going to ramp that back up and hopefully people come out and support,” Harris said.

He is encouraging people in the community to show and dine local.