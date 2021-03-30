The province has announced twent inter-city bus operators and 55 regional airports have been approved to receive funding to help stay open and provide essential transportation services.

B.C has issued a one-time investment of $6.2 million to a number of inter-provincial bus operators and $16.5 million to regional airports.

This will support operations from April 1,2021 and March 31,2022.

According to the province the funding will be used for operating costs, payroll, rent and other overhead costs.

Among the recipients include the Burns Lake Airport of $180,000 and $720,000 for the Smithers Regional Airport.

The investment is a part of B.C.’s COVID-19 Economic Recovery Plan.