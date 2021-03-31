Northern Health has updated the age requirements to book a COVID-19 vaccine.

In Smithers, Indigenous peoples 18 and older may now phone the call centre to book an appointment and residents aged 73 and older (born in 1948) may also book an appointment.

Meanwhile, in Burns Lake, residents over the age of 18 may also book a COVID-19 vaccine.

To book an appointment for an inoculation residents may call 1-866-481-2775 from 7 a.m to 7 p.m. daily in Burns Lake and Houston.

For Smithers, appointments can be made from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 1-844-255-7555.

The community of Witset also issued a notice that all first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been issued.

According to a statement by the Witset First Nation, 408 doses of the Moderna Vaccine were issued.

Information on second doses for the vaccine is still pending.