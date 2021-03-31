The 2021 Smithers Daffodil Dash will be going virtual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Daffodil Dash is a fundraiser where the proceeds go towards cancer research, programs, advocacy and other areas where it is needed.

Among the events included with the event is the online auction and scavenger hunt.

The Daffodil Dash was cancelled in 2020 due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Volunteer Kelsey Campbell said this year there is a team page on Cancer Society’s website where people can donate.

“People can register and start fundraising if they want to do that or if they just want to donate they can hit the donate button and they’ll get their tax receipt right away,” she said.

Campbell also said the fundraising goal for this year’s event is to raise $10,000.

“In the past our auction alone has brought in even more than that but, just because of COVID we weren’t sure how much it would bring in, with that being said I think we’re going to blow that right out of the water and we’re going to have a really good year,” She said.

As of Wednesday afternoon (Mar 31), the event has raised $4,231.

The event will be held from April 16 until April 25.