The Smithers Local Health Area saw a decrease in COVID-19 cases during the week of March 21 to 27 where the Burns Lake Local Health Area saw a slight increase.

In Smithers, eight new cases were confirmed compared to 19 during the week of March 14 to 20.

Burns Lake reported four cases of COVID-19 compared to three the previous week.

The average daily case rate for both areas is being reported as 5.1 to 10 cases being identified per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile in Terrace, 20 new cases were reported last week and Prince Rupert continues to be hot spot in the North with 80 new cases being identified.