The new restrictions for restaurants, bars and breweries that were issued by B.C. Health Officials have caused some concern for local restaurants according to Smithers Mayor Gladys Atrill.

She met with MLA Nathan Cullen, Smithers District Chamber of Commerce and restaurants in the Stikine riding on Wednesday (Mar 31) to discuss concerns.

Atrill added among concerns included what local restaurants can do with the fresh product that has been ordered in anticipation of staying open for dine in.

She said local restaurant owners mentioned they were frustrated they did not receive much notice of not being able to provide dine-in service.

“There was the statement that notice helps. If people know that something’s coming, that they can prepare or perhaps don’t get as much fresh food in,” Atrill said.

She added owners were also reminded of the supports that are available to them.

Atrill also provided some information on how residents can support the local restaurants.

“For people who can afford to buy a takeout meal, let’s do that and support the restaurants as much as possible. We want our businesses to survive, we want them there, when the restrictions are lifted, we want them there in six months and a year from now and we want the vibrancy of the community to survive,” she said.

According to Atrill, she is hoping the restrictions will only be until April 19th, which was originally announced.