The Town of Smithers has announced a new program for local businesses.

The Business Retention and Expansion program will be an active and ongoing program for businesses which is designed to engage with local businesses so they can grow, contribute to community stability and job creation.

According to Community Economic Development Coordinator Kaitlyn Morris, among the discussions will include how businesses can reach other markets, co-working spaces and collaborating to create pop-up shops.

Morris said the program will be huge for the community and great for businesses.

“It’s all in support, we just want to see our businesses thrive, resiliency, stick around and expand as they can,” she said.

Morris added even though the program is in the process of launching the Town has heard positive feedback from local businesses.

She said this is a way to give back to local businesses.

“This program is just about making sure that we are demonstrating that local businesses are valued and appreciated for investing in our community and the goals of the program are just to address local issues and how we can create more business expansion and retention within the community,” Morris said.

She added the program has been in the process for the past few months.

Businesses looking to get involved are encouraged to contact the Town of Smithers