A new program is being introduced by the Smithers Community Services Association (SCSA) in partnership with the united way.

The Better at Home Program is a program that will allow seniors within the Smithers and Telkwa area to remain independent in their own home and remain connected to the community.

Better at Home Coordinator Francoi Depey says the program will help seniors with non-medical services.

“It’s to make sure seniors can stay at home and live at home, so we can provide some non medical services and those services can be friendly visiting, transportation for appointments, grocery shopping,” He said.

Depey added the program within the Bulkley Valley was initiated last year in Houston.

He also said the expansion of the program has been in the process for a few months.

“The month of March was used to connect to people involved with seniors in the community, including seniors groups and a lot of people working with Northern Health,” Depey said.

He added all services will conform to current provincial COVID-19 guidelines.

Anyone looking to participate in the program is being encouraged to contact the Smithers Community Services Association.