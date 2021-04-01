As of Thursday (Apr 1) Smithers Residents aged 70 and over are able to book their COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic for Smithers residents will be running on going.

The call centre will be open 7a.m. until 7.pm daily except for tomorrow (Friday) and Monday (April 5) where the call centre hours will be from 9 a.m until 5 p.m.

Meanwhile Indigenous People’s 18+ may also book a vaccine.

Northern Health is reminding residents they must book their vaccine within their home community.