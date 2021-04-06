British Columbia’s police watchdog has cleared the RCMP for any wrongdoing in connection to the death of a man in the Nass Valley.

On Oct 13, 2020, police were called to a stabbing in progress in New Aiyansh.

According to a report by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), when police arrived they located the man who was in a state of mental distress.

The report added he was seriously wounded at the time of RCMO arrival.

During the call there was an altercation with the man and police that resulted in an officer deploying his Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW).

He was later handcuffed and taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The report said a neighbour was asked to call police after his neighbour had been stabbed by his son.

During the investigation three witnesses raised concern regarding the length of time it took the first officer to take action and transport the man to hospital.

The report added during the transportation to hospital, he had become unresponsive and once he arrived at the hospital medical staff tried to revive him but were unsuccessful.

An autopsy was later conducted, which found the cause of death was not due to the CEW.

Chief Civilian Director, Ronald J. MacDonald said in his decision that the officer acted lawfully and the incident will not be going to Crown Counsel for consideration of charges.