Clouds hover across the Northern skies | Kyle Balzer, My Bulkley Lakes Now

The Bulkley Valley and Lakes District is expected to be cool for the month of April.

According to Meteorologist Doug Lundquist temperatures are expected to be in the low to high single digits for the rest of the week.

He said normally this time of year the average high is around 10 degrees for the region.

“The outlook for the rest of the month is kind of gradually warming up, like no sudden warming,” Lundquist said.

Meanwhile throughout the month of March the region saw warmer temperatures and more precipitation according to Lundquist.

Lundquist said the region saw nearly one degree higher than the average temperature.

“For precipitation we got about 28mm, we usually get about 21mm so, that’s pretty close to about 40% more than we usually see,” he said.

Lundquist also added he expects the temperatures to rise even more during the end of the month and into early next month.