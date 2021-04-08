COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic sign in Smithers (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)

COVID-19 vaccination clinics for residents 18 and over are underway this week in Houston.

Clinics began on Tuesday (April 6) and will run until April 16 at Coast Mountain College.

Residents must be 18 at the time of vaccination.

Meanwhile, Smithers residents 65 and older (born in 1956 or later) may now book their vaccine.

The clinics are ongoing and will be held at Coast Mountain College.

Vaccine clinics within the region and age requirements:

Burns Lake- Clinic running from April 6 to April 10 and April 12 to April 16 at the Burns Lake Curling club for residents 18 and older.

Granisle- Clinic running from April 7 to April 9 at the Granisle Seniors Centre for residents 18 and older.

Southside- Clinic running from April 13 to April 17 and April 20 to April 24 at the Southside Health and Wellness Centre.

Northern Health is reminding residents to visit its website for community- specific vaccine clinic information.