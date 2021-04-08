As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the province, cases within the Northwest are seeing a decrease.

The Smithers Local Health Area saw six new cases during the week of March 28 to April 3.

This is a decrease of 2 from last week where Smithers saw 8 new cases.

The average daily case rate is now at 0.1 to 5.0 cases per 100,000 people.

No new cases were reported in Burns Lake last week, where four cases were reported the previous week.

Meanwhile, Terrace and Prince Rupert cases continue to decline with Terrace reporting 14 new cases and 72 new cases in Prince Rupert.