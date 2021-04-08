BC recorded 1,293 cases of COVID-19, the highest amount of cases seen in a single day all year.

Northern Health accounted for about 4% of the new cases, as the region saw 51.

The North now has 307 active cases, up by 7 from yesterday’s (Wednesday) mark.

Across BC, there are 9,184 active cases while 336 people are in hospital; 101 of whom are in ICU.

Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry said one COVID-19 Variant is becoming increasingly popular across the province.

“We’re starting to see a lot of the B117 strain and that is not unexpected because by the time we had recognized that this was a strain with increased transmissibility it had already been introduced in British Columbia,” she explained.

Meanwhile, all BC residents aged 65 and can now book a vaccine appointment as 995,001 people have received the first dose of one of the three vaccines.

The province is putting in a new workplace closure order as WorkSafeBC can shut down businesses when there is transmission of 3 or more workers in a single wor space.

15,203 people are under active public health monitoring while there are now 7 active COVID-19 outbreaks in care facilities across BC.

38,905 people received vaccines in BC yesterday (Wednesday), which is another record set as this is the most administered in a single day.

2 more people passed away as BC’s death toll is now 1,493.

Henry strongly urged BC residents to stop going to parties, having people over and going on non-essential trips as cases continue to skyrocket.

“It is not okay to have friends and family over right now, it is putting them at risk,” she said, “it’s not okay to go on a weekend getaway – that is not essential neither is your ski trip just because you have a pass.”

BREAKDOWN:

(6,330) +51 Northern Health

(9,174)+ 80 Interior Health

(26,853) + 448 Vancouver Coastal Health

(66,129)+ 645 Fraser Health

(3,816)+ 69 Island Health