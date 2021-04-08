Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen welcomed the new announcement by the Province yesterday regarding extended cell coverage on the Highway of Tears with open arms.

According to Cullen, there has been a call to make highway 16 safer for a number of years.

B.C and Canada were provided with recommendations by the Symposium Report in 2006.

Among the recommendations included having more cell phone towers.

Cullen said after the announcement he is feeling happy and relieved.

“So many people who felt nervous about driving on that highway between here and Prince George because of the lack of cell service for so many years are now going to feel more comfortable, feel more safe,” He said.

Cullen added once travel resumes this will create a boost for tourism.

“It took too long but I’m so glad we are finally here and that we know there is an extra layer of safety along with the bus and other things we’ve funded. I’m just so glad we are finally here,” He added.

Cullen also said this was a long time in the making.

“It’s kind of a feeling of finally, at long last, we’re there, it’s 2021 and we’re finally going to get this kind of basic service which is having coverage while you’re out on the road,” He said.

The Connecting British Columbia program and the Government of Canada’s Universal Broadband Fund will provide telecommunications company Rogers $4.5 million towards the $11.6 million cost of installing cellular infrastructure.

Highway of Tears currently has 70 percent of cell coverage but the funding will fill the remaining gap of 252 kilometres along the highway.

The project is scheduled to be completed by fall 2022.