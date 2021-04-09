Photo of fire at Woodmere Nursery (supplied by: Nancy Duursma)

Telkwa fire crews are investigating a fire at the Woodmere Nursery near Highway 16.

Fire crews were called to the scene Thursday evening (April 8) after a woodpile that caught fire which also caused styrofoam blocks to catch fire as well.

Telkwa Fire Chief Laurence Turney says the cause of fire is currently under investigation.

“The woodpile caught first and then it spread so we’re unsure why the woodpile caught on fire,” He said.

A full crew from the Telkwa Volunteer Fire Department, a tender water truck and fire crews from Smithers Fire were also called to the scene.

Turney also said when fire crews left the scene the fire was still smoldering.

“When I checked it this morning there was some of the residual Styrofoam burning so we’re sending a crew out to finish cleaning that up and make sure it’s completely extinguished,” He said.

According to Turney, no injuries have been reported in connection with the fire.

He is also reminding residents to sign up for the Emergency & Public Alert system so, when situations arrive community members will be in the know.