The North Coast-Nechako region unemployment rate remained the same during the month of March.

The region saw an unemployment rate of 8.5% which was the same as February.

Labour Division Analyst Vincent Ferrao says this is an increase from March 2020, which saw an unemployment rate of 6.1%.

“This March we have about just over 4,000 people looking for work unemployed and one year ago it was 2,700 people,” he said.

Ferrao added 44,000 people were employed during March, compared to March 2020 where 41,500 people were employed in the region.

Meanwhile, the province also remained unchanged with an unemployment rate of 6.9% compared to March of 2020 where the jobless rate was 7.2 %.

Federally, the jobless rate decreased to 7.5% last month compared to 8. %.

Jobless mark across the country: