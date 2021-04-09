The COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Houston is going smoothly according to Councillor Tom Stringfellow.

Residents 18 and older may now book an appointment for the vaccine.

Clinics began on Tuesday (April 6) and will run until April 16 at Coast Mountain College.

According to Stringfellow since the clinic opened 250 people have been vaccinated.

He said people in the community are excited about getting vaccinated.

“A majority of people are lining up to get vaccinated, they were told it would be the fall before they get the shot so here we are in April so I think people are quite happy,” Stringfellow said.

He added on average clinic staff see around 25 people an hour.

During an appointment residents can expect a briefing from nurses on what to expect, they will receive the shot and then an after care package will be provided with potential side effects from the vaccine such as a sore arm, redness and fatigue.

Stringfellow also said he believes that the vaccine rollout is going well in the community.

“The more people get vaccinated the closer we are to getting back to some normalcy in the community, so people are happy to get the shot and get back to normal as soon as we can,” Stringfellow said.

Residents can book an appointment by phone at 1-866-481-2175.

The call centre is open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily.