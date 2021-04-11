Residential recycling for the Town of Smithers is resuming on Monday (Apr 12) on your regular garbage pick up day.

The Town made the announcement last month on its website.

Smithers has been without recycling for nearly two years after a fire at the recycling depot.

The curbside pickup will be bi weekly with garbage collection on alternate weeks.

Materials on what to put in recycling and a pickup calendar can be found on the Town of Smithers website.