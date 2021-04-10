Stock image of a soccer ball in the corner of a field. | Pixabay

Registration is still open for youth soccer at Bulkley Valley Youth Soccer (BVYS).

Registration opened in late March and will remain open until April 11.

The BV Soccer Society (BVSS) could not run to its full capacity last year due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic but this year extracurriculars can run as long as a COVID-19 safety plan is put in place.

President of BVSS Leah Germain said the numbers of people registered is still good considering the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They’re not where they are for a normal year but we’re looking at just under 300 right now for kids from the U6 to the U18 division and that’s just for the Smither- Telkwa area,” she said.

Germain added last year the season was only able to be drills only.

She also said to start the season it will be similar to last year.

“To start off we once again are starting with drills only due to the current restrictions but we are optimistic that will change as the season progresses,” Germain said.

Meanwhile, Houston registration is also open and closes on April 13 and Hazelton will only be hosting a U18 division due to the lack of volunteers.