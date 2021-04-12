Smithers residents aged 55 and older (born in 1966 and earlier) may now register to book their COVID-19 vaccine.

These residents may call the Northern Health call centre to book their vaccine at 1-833-838-2323 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily.

Meanwhile, Indigenous peoples aged 18 and older may also book their vaccine appointment.

The province also added residents 50 and older can start registering on Wednesday (April 14),residents 45 and up can start registering on Friday ( April 16) and residents aged 40 and up can start registering on Monday (April 19).

The clinic is being held at Coast Mountain College and is ongoing.