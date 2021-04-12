Smithers RCMP is investigating after the Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue (BVSAR) hall was broken into.

According to the BVSAR, the hall was forcibly broken into and equipment was stolen.

The BVSAR said among the items stolen include inReaches (GPS tracking devices), iPad’s, charging stations and a heavy duty Rope Rescue Backpack.

“While we continue to operate using members’ personal gear, we need to replace our team gear as soon as possible,” A GoFundMe for the BVSAR said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

As of Monday (Apr 12) afternoon $2,100 has been raised to replace the equipment out of the $15,000 goal.