The Bulkley Valley and Lakes District is expected to warm up later this week.

According to Meteorologist Lisa Erven, there is a rigid high pressure that is building within the province.

She added it is set to stick around throughout the week and into the weekend.

Erven said for the first couple of days cloud over is expected within the valley and the lakes.

“The rest of the week does look mainly sunny and temperatures basically increasing with everyday,” She said.

Erven added to start off next week there may be some inconsistencies but temperatures are expected to be near or above normal.

She also said since the weather is warming up people should start using some protective measures from the sun.

“I always like to encourage people to start looking for those sun hats, sunglasses and sunscreen. We’re going to see our UV index increase throughout the week as we get more and more sunshine,” Erven said.

She also added the temperatures are expected to reach peak highs later this week.

Daytime highs in both the lakes and the valley are expected to reach 19 degrees.