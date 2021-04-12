Lt. Gov. Janet Austin has delivered the speech from the throne outlining the government’s plan to support people and build a strong recovery for everyone.

“We have come a long way by looking out for each other and we can finally see the finish line in sight,” said Premier John Horgan.

“But in a marathon, the final push is the most difficult. The threat of new variants means we cannot let down our guard, not when we are this close to the end. Our top priority will continue to be on keeping British Columbians safe while we get more people vaccinated and plan for brighter days ahead.”

The throne speech highlighted that over one million British Columbians have received their first dose of a vaccine, with thousands more being added to the list each day.

In addition, the immunization program will be aided by 1,400 former tourism and hospitality workers who are being trained to work in mass-vaccination clinics.

On April 2oth, Finance Minister Selina Robinson will table the provincial budget, which will focus on health care, businesses, and job creation.

The provincial government plans to make housing and child care more affordable, expand support for mental health care, and tackle inequality and discrimination.

The throne speech highlighted the following:

* making life more affordable through changes to ICBC that will cut car insurance rates by 20%, expanding access to $10-a-day child care spaces and investments to help get thousands of “missing middle” rental homes built throughout the province.

* building more inclusive communities by developing B.C.’s first anti-racism law, reforming the outdated Police Act, and introducing landmark legislation to remove barriers to accessibility and inclusion experienced by British Columbians with disabilities.

* protecting the environment by reforming forestry legislation, continuing to take action on recommendations to protect old-growth stands, and improving waste management for plastics.

* bridging the digital divide by investing in rural, remote, and Indigenous communities.