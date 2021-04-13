Hudson Bay Mountain has closed for the 2021 ski season.

Last Sunday (April 11) was the last official day for the season after being open since December 4.

The 2020 season for the resort was cut short due to warm weather and the lack of snow and the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to General Manager for Hudson Bay Mountain Lex Rei Jones even with the COVID-19 pandemic the season was really good.

She said there were a lot more locals that came to the resort during the season.

“This goes back to the support by the community for the mountain and us just being fortunate enough to be able to offer this for people, nobody wants to be stuck inside for the entire winter,” Rei Jones said.

She added being able to offer the outdoor services feels amazing.

According to Rei Jones the normal send off events that occur at the end of the season did not happen this year.

She says preparing for next year begins right away.

“We’re kind of in the frame of mind right now that we’re going to start planning that it’s going to be the same. I figured it’s better to look at it like it’s going to be relatively the same,” Rei Jones said.

She also added the resort will adapt to changes as the pandemic progresses.