Dianna Plouffe and Mayor Gladys Atrill (supplied by: Mayor Atrill)

Smithers Town Council has appointed a new chief administrative officer (CAO).

Dianna Plouffe will resume the role as of May 1.

The appointment comes after current CAO Alan Harris submitted his resignation in February due to personal reasons.

Harris will continue to be in his role until April 30.

Plouffe has been with the Town since 2015 as Director of Corporate Services.

She also had the role as acting CAO in 2019 prior to Harris joining the Town of Smithers.