Smithers residents aged 50 and older (born in 1971 or earlier) are now eligible to register for their COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Northern Health, this is for the registration and that the health authority is currently booking appointments for residents aged 64 and up as well as Indigenous peoples 18 and older.

Residents may register online or by phone at 1-833-838-2323.

So far over one million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the province.